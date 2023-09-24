Miles Morales/Spider-Man actor Nadji Jeter will be a guest at Motor City Comic Con

NOVI, Mich. — Miles Morales/Spider-Man is coming to Michigan. Motor City Comic Con has announced that actor Nadji Jeter will be a guest at the upcoming event, which will be held November 10-12 at the Suburban Collection Showplace.

Jeter will be at Motor City Comic Con on all three days. A photo op with him be available to purchase for $60. An autograph will also be available for $50.

Jeter first played Miles Morales in the 2017-2020 Spider-Man animated series, which aired on Disney XD. In the series, Miles attends Horizon High School with Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Robbie Daymond). After Miles is bitten by a genetically altered spider, he receives powers similar to Peter. Peter then begins to mentor Miles as a superhero, and the two begin to fight crime alongside each other.

Jeter also played a different version of Miles Morales in 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man video game. In the game, Miles works with Aunt May (Nancy Linari) at a homeless shelter called F.E.A.S.T. Early in the game, Spider-Man/Peter Parker (Yuri Lowenthal) works with Miles’ father, NYPD Officer Jefferson Davis (Russell Richardson). However, Davis is later killed by members of a masked gang called the Inner Demons. While at F.E.A.S.T., Miles begins working with Spider-Man and Mary Jane Watson (Laura Bailey). Miles is later bitten by a genetically altered spider and develops spider powers. At the end of the game, Miles tells Peter that he has powers. Peter then responds by revealing to Miles that he is Spider-Man.

Jeter also played the character in the 2020 spin-off game, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which showed Miles fighting crime as Spider-Man. He also reprised the role in the upcoming game Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which is set to be released on October 20. A trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 can be watched below:

Jeter also played Miles Morales in the 2019 video game Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order.

Outside of Marvel, Jeter played Sam in the 2013 video game The Last of Us. His other work includes the films Wonder (2017), Dance Camp (2016), and The 5th Wave (2016).

Motor City Comic Con will be held November 10-12. Tickets can be purchased on the event’s website.

