'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' star Steve Cardenas will be a guest at Motor City Comic Con

NOVI, Mich. — Motor City Comic Con has announced that Mighty Morphin Power Rangers star Steve Cardenas will be a guest at the upcoming event. It will be held May 19-21 at the Suburban Collection Showplace.

Cardenas will be at Motor City Comic Con on all three days. An autograph from the actor will be available for $50. A photo op will also be available for $70. Fans can purchase an autograph/selfie combo for $80.

Cardenas played Rocky DeSantos in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. The character was first introduced during the show’s second season. After Jason Lee Scott (Austin St. John) left the Power Rangers team to represent the city of Angel Grove at the World Peace Conference, Rocky took over as the Red Ranger.

Cardenas also played Rocky in the 1995 film Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie. The film was directed by Bryan Spicer and featured Paul Freeman as the villain Ivan Ooze.

After the third season of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the series was rebranded as Power Rangers Zeo. In the season, the team was given new costumes and Zords. Rocky then became the Blue Zeo Ranger.

In the 1997 film Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, Rocky injured his back while preparing for a charity fight. This led to Justin Stewart (Blake Foster) taking his place as the Blue Turbo Ranger.

Cardenas later returned to the Power Rangers franchise in 2018 for the Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel episode “Dimensions in Danger,” which celebrated the franchise’s 25th anniversary. The episode also featured his Mighty Morphin Power Rangers co-stars Jason David Frank (Tommy Oliver) and Catherine Sutherland (Kat Hillard).

Cardenas’ most recent appearance as Rocky was in the 30th anniversary special Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, which premiered on Netflix on Wednesday. The special also stars Sutherland as Kat (the second Pink Ranger), David Yost as Billy Cranston (the Blue Ranger), Walter Emanuel Jones as Zack Taylor (the first Black Ranger), Johnny Yong Bosch as Adam Park (the second Black Ranger), and Karan Ashley as Aisha Campbell (the second Yellow Ranger). Richard Steven Horvitz also returned to voice Alpha 5, and Barbara Goodson voiced the villain Rita Repulsa.

Cardenas will be at Motor City Comic Con May 19-21. More information on the event can be found on its website.

