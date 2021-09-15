Mid-Michigan city clears way to house teens from US border

ALMA, Mich. (AP) — Officials in a mid-Michigan city have granted a request to house migrant boys in a former nursing home.

The Alma City Commission rejected the recommendation of the Planning Commission.

It's been a hot issue and the subject of tense summer meetings.

Bethany Christian Services wants to use a former nursing home to provide housing for up to 40 days or until a sponsor can be found.

The boys are ages 12 to 17.

They crossed the U.S. border without parents or guardians and do not have legal status in this country.

Alma is 50 miles north of Lansing and probably best known as the home of Alma College.