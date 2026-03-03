Michigan's 'I Voted' sticker contest returns; here's how to submit an entry

LANSING, Mich. — 2026 will bring another round of fierce campaigning in Michigan, especially as voters decided who should be the state's next U.S. Senator and Governor. But there's now another ballot Michiganders will need to cast, which stickers should be available after you vote?

Tuesday morning, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced the return of the "I Voted" sticker contest ahead of the November 2026 election.

Michigan's Department of State is accepting entries from students enrolled in Michigan schools and state residents. Anyone who wishes to enter the contest must submit one design and select one of the following three categories:



Elementary/Middle school (grades K-8)

High school (grades 9-12)

General entry (all ages)

America Votes Meet the 10 year old behind the "I'm cool I voted" sticker Asya Lawrence

In 2024, the state department received over 480 submissions. More than 57,700 votes were cast to select the three winning designs in each category.

Two of the 2024 designs voted as winners were created by people from West Michigan, including one woman from Grand Rapids.

VIDEO: Meet the woman behind the 'Ope, I Voted!' sticker

Meet the Grand Rapids woman who designed a winning “I Voted” sticker

“Our first-ever ‘I Voted’ sticker design contest in 2024 was a massive success,” Secretary Benson said in a press release. “This year, we look forward to seeing the creative ways Michiganders of all ages celebrate democracy. Submit your entry to help us continue the tradition and get voters excited to cast their ballot this fall.”

Designs must be non-partisan, include the phrase "I voted" and be submitted on the official entry form. Designs must be entered by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 1. The use of AI along with copyrighted and trademarked designs is prohibited.

WATCH: Custom 'I Voted' stickers draw big following

HOW TO FIND WEREWOLF STICKERS: The hunt begins for legendary 'I voted' sticker

Voting on finalist submissions is expected to open in June, per the Secretary of State's Office, with winners annoucned later in the summer. Just like the 2024 contest, the winning sticker designs will be provided to local election clerks for November's general election to give out to voters.

