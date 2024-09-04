Watch Now
PHOTOS: Here are the winners of Michigan's first ever 'I Voted' sticker design contest

Created by Gabby Warner of Rockford
LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — The nine winners of the state's first ever "I Voted" sticker design contest have been announced.

These winning designs will be available for clerks to order and give out to voters in the state's 2024 Presidential Election.

More than 480 designed were submitted when Secretary of State Jocelyn Bensonannounced the contest in May, and in the contest, over 57,700 public votes were cast for the winners.

“Congratulations to our winners in the state’s first 'I Voted' sticker design contest,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said. “I was overwhelmed by the enthusiasm and creativity from the people of our great state. Now, let’s use the same energy in casting a vote this November. I encourage every eligible voter to make a plan now to have your voice heard – vote with an absentee ballot, at an early voting site, or on Election Day – and feel proud to wear a sticker designed by a fellow Michigander.”

Three winning designs were selected from each category: elementary/middle school (grades K-8), high school (grades 9-12), and general entry (open to Michigan residents of all ages).

Below are the winning designs:

Elementary/Middle School

Jane Hynous of Grosse Pointe, student at Brownell Middle School

Gabby Warner of Rockford

Katelyn Stouffer-Hopkins of Lansing 

High School

Olivia Smiertka of Holly, student at Holly High School

Michelle Lekhtman of West Bloomfield, student at West Bloomfield High School

Andrew Brasher of Saint Louis, student at Alma High School

General Entry

Kelsey Winiarski of Livonia  

Breanna Tanner of Grand Rapids 

Madelyn VerVaecke of Livonia 

