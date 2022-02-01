Michigander pleads guilty to misappropriating COVID-19 patient care funds

WASHINGTON — A Michigan woman, 36, pleaded guilty to misappropriating funds for COVID-19 patient care alongside one count of theft of public money.

On Feb. 1, 2022, Amina Abbas, of Taylor, admitted to stealing roughly $37,657 designed for the medical treatment and care of COVID-19 patients in the Eastern District of Michigan according to the Department of Justice.

Abbas states she used the funds by issuing checks to family members for personal use instead of using the funds for pandemic relief efforts.

The Michigan native is scheduled to be sentenced on May 19, 2022, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment.

Those with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.