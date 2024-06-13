Michigan wolf population stable, says latest DNR survey

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s wolf population is currently stable.

That’s according to the latest survey conducted by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR). That survey shows 762 wolves are living in the Upper Peninsula, up from 631 in 2022.

“This year’s survey findings are statistically consistent with our wolf population surveys for the past 14 years,” says Large Carnivore Specialist Brian Roell. “When a wild population reaches this stable point, it is typical to see slight variations from year to year, indicating that gray wolves may have reached their biological carrying capacity in the Upper Peninsula.”

The DNR says it’s the largest estimated wolf population since 2012. Their numbers averaged 4.8 per pack last winter out of 158 packs.

Officials say they plan to resume their study of Lower Peninsula wolves early next year. Their last study was conducted in 2019.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube