Michigan Veteran Homes looking for volunteers for No Member Dies Alone program

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Veteran Homes is looking for volunteers to join the No Member Dies Alone (NMDA) program. They are looking for volunteers for veteran homes in Grand Rapids, Chesterfield Township, and Marquette.

The No Member Dies Alone program has volunteers offer companionship and assistance to veteran members who are entering the final stages of life when family and friends can’t be present. The volunteers provide acts of kindness such as holding a member’s hand, talking or listening, reading, or playing music.

Anyone interested in volunteering can apply at one of the Michigan Veteran Homes. The application process includes a special interview to determine fitness for the No Member Dies Alone team. Sensitivity and compassion are crucial qualities for volunteers. Team members must also feel reasonably comfortable interacting with those nearing death.

Michigan Veteran Homes provides all the necessary training. This includes orientation sessions on member privacy regulations, bedside protocol, communication skills, and self-care.

Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs No Member Dies Alone program

“Volunteers are an important part of our team that provides care and comfort to our veteran members as they enter the final stages of life,” said Jodi Thompson, director of psychosocial services and quality of life for MVH. “While there are several things volunteers can do to promote relaxation and lessen pain, sometimes it’s as simple as being present. We hope to grow the program at each of our three Homes so that our veteran members receive the support they deserve.”

“When I retired from a very fulfilling 40-year career as an educator, I knew I needed to find something to do that had meaning and purpose,” said Mike Micele, a Vietnam veteran and NMDA volunteer. “Joining the NMDA program has been one of the most powerful and life-changing experiences of my life. It is truly spiritual work. In some cases, these veterans don’t have friends or family present so to be there and tell them they are loved and there is nothing to fear is beyond words. The best gift we can give a dying member is our time, presence and love. This is work that needs doing and demands our best.”

Anyone interested in volunteering at one of the Michigan Veteran Home can contact the following people:



Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids: Volunteer Coordinator Becky Smit at smitr@michigan.gov or 517-281-8963.

Michigan Veteran Homes at Chesterfield Township: Volunteer Coordinator Maxine Butler at butlerm13@michigan.gov or 586-256-9921.

Michigan Veteran Homes D.J. Jacobetti: Volunteer and Donations Coordinator Sarah Johnson at johnsons93@michigan.gov or 906-226-3576 Ext: 2520396.

More information on the No Member Dies Alone program can be found here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube