Michigan vehicle titles can now be transferred online

LANSING, Mich. — Residents of the state can now transfer a vehicle title online.

Michigan secretary of state Jocelyn Benson made the announcement Friday morning. The transfer process can be accomplished at the Michigan.gov/SOS Web site.

To use the service, both the buyer and seller must have a valid Michigan driver’s license or state identification and meet the following requirements to transfer a vehicle title online:



Have a current Michigan paper title (cannot be an electronic title)

Vehicle must be a car, minivan, SUV, motorcycle, pickup truck or van

Must have one individual seller to one individual buyer

The vehicle cannot be financed by the buyer

Additional eligibility checks will be performed during the transaction to determine if the vehicle is eligible for an online title transfer.

Michigan residents are still required to provide important documentation to complete the transfer, including the title with the buyer’s signature, the seller’s signature, an odometer disclosure statement, and a statement from the loan provider (if applicable). All relevant documents and further information can be found online.Proof of a valid Michigan No-Fault insurance policy is also required to register a vehicle in Michigan.

“Since taking office, one of my highest priorities has been to provide convenient options for Michigan residents to complete their transactions without needing to come into a branch office,” said Benson. “I’m proud that we’ve reached another milestone toward that goal with a new, faster online option to transfer vehicle titles. We will never stop working to provide excellent customer service to every Michigan resident.”

