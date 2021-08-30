Michigan utility plans to buy power from solar farm project

ONEKAMA, Mich. (AP) — Consumers Energy has reached an agreement to purchase electricity from a solar energy project planned for the site of a former golf course in northwestern Michigan.

The Jackson-based utility's agreement for 30 megawatts of power from Heathlands Solar requires the Michigan Public Service Commission's approval.

Michigan-based Prism Power Partners is developing and building the project on the former Heathlands Golf Course in Manistee County’s Onekama.

It is scheduled to start operating by the end of 2022.

Consumers Energy says Heathlands Solar will have a total capacity of 30 megawatts, enough to power about 15,000 homes.

Under the proposed agreement, the utility would purchase the power for 20 years.