Michigan universities pull together fall vaccine policies

(AP) — Three of Michigan’s 15 public universities have announced COVID-19 vaccine mandates, while others are evaluating plans or implementing other strategies to increase immunizations among students.

The University of Michigan’s Dearborn campus will require everyone on campus to provide proof of vaccination or weekly negative tests.

The University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and Oakland University both will require vaccines for students living on campus.

But more than 800 UofM instructors on the Ann Arbor campus have signed a petition calling for a campus-wide COVID-19 vaccine mandate. That petition notes that students who live in private housing or commute to campus are just as likely to spread the virus.