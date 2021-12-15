Michigan unemployment rate decreased in November: report

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate went down by two-tenths of a percentage point to 5.9% in November, according to data released Wednesday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.

Total statement employment increased by 11,000, while unemployment receded by 11,000, a news release said.

That means the state’s workforce changed little in November.

“Michigan’s labor market indicators were relatively stable in November,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “Payroll jobs rose in Michigan for the seventh consecutive month.”

Nationally, the unemployment rate dropped sharply by four-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 4.2%.

Michigan’s November jobless rate was 1.7 percentage points higher than the U.S. rate.

The state’s number of residents employed last month remained significantly below pre-pandemic levels, officials said, with 265,000 fewer than in 2019.

The statewide number of unemployed, despite declining over the past year, also remained 51.8% above February 2020 levels.

Job advances happened in most industries over the year, with the largest increase being in the leisure and hospitality sector.

Read the state’s full report here.