Michigan to schools: Don't forget to prepare water before end of winter break

LANSING, Mich. — The state is reminding schools to prepare drinking water for consumption before students return from winter break.

Due to the water’s pending motionless activity over the two-week period, stagnant water has potential to become a health risk, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) via the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA).

Before students and staff return, schools are advised to do the following:

Evaluate water for risk of stagnation and contamination.

Flush the school’s water system.

Refresh all water taps by running water right before students return.

Inspect aerators and replace filters.

Test water for lead, copper and bacteria.

Those with questions are asked to get in touch with Ms. Holly Gohlke by calling 517-220-1904 or by emailing GohlkeH@Michigan.gov.

