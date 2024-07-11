Michigan to receive $25M a year supporting fire departments

(WXMI) — Sen. Gary Peters highlighted a newly signed law that will financially support fire departments across the U.S.

President Joe Biden signed the Fire Grants and Safety Act into law Tuesday evening.

The legislation garnered overwhelming support in the U.S. House and Senate. It reauthorizes funding for a handful of federal programs, allowing fire departments to tackle staffing and equipment issues. The law also helps support emergency medical services as well as fire education and training.

These resources are guaranteed through 2030.

“I've traveled all across the state of Michigan visiting fire departments. I've seen firsthand how important this grant money is,” says Peters. “We have to remember our firefighters and EMS are called into all sorts of situations and need a wide range of equipment, as well as training for their personnel.”

Peters adds Michigan receives about $25 million annually from grants. He encourages all fire departments in the state to apply.

