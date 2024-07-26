Michigan to add more EV chargers, but is it enough to convince people to buy them?

(WXYZ) — Dollars continue to be thrown at building out infrastructure to support electric vehicles in Michigan, but is it enough for drivers to make the switch?

It's a question I took to drivers across metro Detroit and to state leaders.

I've spoken to drivers about this in the past as well, and I'm told time and time again, there is concern about having enough charging stations.

However, there have been efforts to get more charging stations in Michigan, including $30 million in Michigan's 2025 budget.

“Are you ready to buy an electric vehicle?” I asked Darryl Peterson.

“No, no, not at all," he said.

Darryl and his brother, Dorian, own a delivery service company and travel throughout the state. They both tell me they don't see enough charging stations on Michigan roads.

“We on the road all the time. We on the road driving around and we don’t see enough stations around, we see people in lines, lines up to charge their cars," Dorian told me.

“I’m a driver and I’m always on the road. I don’t see enough of them," Darryl added.

There have been efforts to change that. In March, I told you about $23 million in federal funding to build 41 new charging stations along freeways in Michigan.

Just recently, Consumers Energy announced they will help build 1,500 fast-charging stations.

Now, the $30 million from Michigan's 2025 budget will go to building out EV infrastructure.

“Which is the largest commitment of state dollars in EV charging to date," Michigan's Chief Infrastructure Officer Zachary Kolodin said.

He said the money will go toward building EV charging stations within communities. The state has a goal of 100,000 charging stations by 2025.

“Are you close to that goal of 100,000 charging stations?”I asked.

“We are, like I said just a moment ago, 3,000 stations today but we are also quite a ways a way from 2 million EVs and we want to make sure that the infrastructure we have supporting EVs today matches consumer demand," Kolodin said.

But, are there enough charging stations now?

“What I find a lot of just speaking to drivers is that they are hesitant to switch over to EV because they believe there are not enough charging stations. What would you tell a driver maybe thinking about a new car and making that switch, are they safe to get an EV?” I asked.

“I think so. Again, it depends on some extent on what you are doing with your vehicle and where you live," he said.

For example, if you travel long distances for work or live in a rural area, an EV might not be for you.

“Are you ready to buy electric?” I asked Dottie England.

“I am actually, I’m so tired of this loud car," England said. “It’s so rumbly and my catalytic converter is all messed up."

She lives in Berkley, and while she said she doesn't see many charging stations there, she's hopeful.

“Around the area I haven’t seen as many as I would like, but probably because the area doesn’t have as many electric vehicles. But if we make the change, I’m sure more will come," she said.

There is no work yet on how many charging stations that $30 million from the state will help build, that will depend on the type of stations, which is still being determined.

