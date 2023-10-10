Michigan teen studying abroad in Israel amid war

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A West Bloomfield High School graduate is currently in Jerusalem with a group of American students following Hamas’ attacks in Israel.

Seth Weissman, 18, is taking part in a nine-month study program where students learn about their religion and Jewish faith.

However, his mom wants him to return home immediately because she is fearful for his life.

Weissman, a student at the University of Michigan, is living on a campus that is two hours from Gaza and already, they've had to take shelter twice due to rockets and sirens overhead.

“We all ran in and we sang a song about having no fear. And we sang — a lot of emotion,” Weissman said. “It really is scary, but I’m grateful to be around other people who are trying to find light within, trying to come together and be a source of positivity during this dark time.”

Weissman believes it's important for him to stay where he is and to continue to be positive and pray for peace with the other 40 students who are there with him.

He says he will reassess the situation in a few days and if he no longer feels safe, he will return home to Michigan.

Some of the students in the program have already returned home to America.