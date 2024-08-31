Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Michigan Supreme Court rules out refunds for college students upended by COVID-19 rules

Central Michigan University campus
AL GOLDIS/AP
FILE - The Central Michigan University campus is shown Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2005, in Mount Pleasant, Mich. Dozens of prospective Central Michigan University students who were mistakenly told they had won full-ride scholarships that include room and board have received an apology from the school — and offers of the equivalent of full-tuition scholarships. The university said Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2022, it was an error and the message went out “inadvertently” during testing of new messaging technology. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)
Central Michigan University campus
Posted

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — College students seeking refunds because of a sudden shift to online classes or a change in campus housing during COVID-19 struck out Friday at the Michigan Supreme Court.

The court heard arguments nearly a year ago and ultimately decided to let a 2022 appeals court opinion stand.

The appeals court found there was no promise of live, in-person classes when the 2019-20 school year began and that housing contracts had provisions covering extraordinary circumstances.

Lawsuits targeted Eastern Michigan University, Central Michigan University and Lake Superior State University, though the result extends to other public schools that made major changes during the pandemic.

The plaintiffs “failed to demonstrate that the defendant universities breached any contractual agreement with them,” the appeals court said.

The Supreme Court did not issue a formal opinion, instead releasing a two-sentence order, approved by a 5-2 majority.

Justice David Viviano, joined by Justice Richard Bernstein, wanted to send the case back to the Court of Claims for more work.

“Plaintiffs do not argue that the universities failed to provide the classes for which they registered, but instead argue that once the pandemic began the universities did not provide the classes in the format for which the students registered,” Viviano said.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
IYGACAB Promo Sidebar

Give A Book