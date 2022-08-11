Michigan State University holds free camp for children with anxiety

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State University Psychology Department will hold a free camp for children with anxiety called Camp Kid Power.

The camp will begin either the first or second week of September and will run for five weeks.

At the camp, the children will do a multitude of exercises to increase autonomy, confidence and self control.

The camp is only for children ages 5 and 6 who struggle with anxiety. MSU Psychology professor Jason Moser said children in this age group have historically been overlooked in anxiety research.

Parents can enroll their children in the camp right up until the start date. If you want to learn more, click here.