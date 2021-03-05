Michigan state trooper charged with assault for dog attack

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State Police say one of its troopers has been charged with felonious assault in connection with a traffic stop in which he let his police dog attack a motorist despite no resistance.

It said Friday that Parker Surbrook was charged following the Nov. 13 traffic stop in Lansing where a passenger was believed to be armed.

The driver fled and crashed into a tree and had exited his vehicle when Surbrook and a local police officer arrived at the scene.

State police say Surbrook let his dog attack the driver “for an extended period of time.”

The state police placed Surbrook on leave on Dec. 8 and presented the results of its criminal investigation to prosecutors last month.