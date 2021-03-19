Michigan state tax deadline pushed back to May 17

LANSING, Mich. — The deadline to file state tax returns in Michigan has been postponed to May 17.

The Michigan governor’s office says the date change is meant to benefit taxpayers after the Internal Revenue Service pushed back the federal deadline to the same date.

READ MORE: IRS delays deadline to file 2020 taxes to May 17, 2021

“I’m happy to announce that we are giving Michiganders extra time on their taxes this year,” says Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “This has been a difficult year for everyone, and by moving the income tax payment date, I hope families have the buffer they need to get their finances in order.”

We’re told those who need more time to file may request an extension to Oct. 15, and those who do so should determine their tax liability and pay taxes owed before May 17.

The governor’s office adds first-quarter estimates for the 2021 tax year are still due April 15.

Click here for more on how to file state taxes online.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube