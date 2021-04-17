Watch
Michigan State Police searching for abducted teenager

Michigan State Police
Posted at 2:19 AM, Apr 17, 2021
NILES, Mich. — Michigan State Police are looking for a missing 13-year old who may be in danger.

Lalya Nevah-Andrea Jones was last seen near 680 Platt St. in Niles. Officials say Lalya was with her guardian when her biological mother, Nissana Shery Glaze, and ste-father, Jahad O'Neal Glaze, forced their way into the apartment and abducted Lalya.

Lalya is described as a black girl with black hair and brown eyes 4'11, around 100 lbs. She is suspected to be traveling in a black SUV with unknown plates, possibly registered in Indiana.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911.

