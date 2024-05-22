Michigan residents, students invited to design this year's 'I Voted' stickers

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — It’s customary to receive an “I Voted” sticker after casting a ballot on Election Day, but those stickers will look a little bit different this November.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced Michigan’s first “I Voted” sticker contest Tuesday while visiting Battle Creek Central High School.

Michigan residents and current students are invited to design stickers that will be given to voters at this November’s general election.

“Democracy is a team sport and our first ‘I Voted’ sticker contest is a fun way to get people across the state engaged in our elections,” says Secretary Benson. “I hope that students, parents, educators, and community groups all help us spread the word about this opportunity to showcase Michigan’s creativity and civic pride.”

Benson’s office says there are categories for elementary and middle schoolers (K-8), high schoolers (9-12) and Michiganders of any age. Designs must be nonpartisan and include the phrase “I Voted.”

Participants have until the end of Sunday, June 30 to enter.

Visit the contest’s official webpage for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube