Michigan Redistricting Commission requests state financial audit

LANSING, Mich. — The commission tasked with drawing new voting district maps for Michigan elections requested a financial audit from the state before they go to the Legislature to ask for an increase in their budget.

“I just think it would be helpful because we’re going back to the Legislature ask for more money," said Rebecca Szetela the vice-chair of the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission.

The commission voted unanimously on Thursday to request an audit of its finances from Oct. 1, 2020, when the commission was first created, to March 31, 2022. The commission is facing about a $1.2 million deficit.

The Legislature's "first response is going to be, 'Have you been responsible for what you’ve spent to date?'” Szetela said. “I think if we had this audit done, it pre-assumes the question and provides an immediate response.”

The commission blames expensive litigation over the new maps for the significant budget shortfall.