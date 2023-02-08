Michigan politicians react to President Biden's 2023 State of the Union speech

After President Biden's 2023 State of the Union speech, many Michigan politicians shared their reactions.

Congressman John Moolenaar (R), who is a U.S. representative for Michigan's 2nd congressional district, said:

"Biden's proclamations about the State of the Union are out of touch with Michigan families who are struggling to get by. In Biden's second year, inflation hit a four-decade high, gas cost $5.00 a gallon, China encroached on our airspace, students were left behind, and the border fell further into crisis. It is time to change course and get America back on track. I am fighting for American energy independence, responsible spending, lower inflation, and to ensure the government keeps the promises made to our seniors."

Congressman Tim Walberg (R), who is a U.S. representative from Michigan's 5th congressional district, said:

"President Biden's speech reflects the disconnect with the realities Americans are facing due to his failed policies.



"Real wages have been down for 21 consecutive months. Inflation continues to be a heavy burden never experienced by many American families. When the president took the Oath of Office, inflation sat at just 1.4%. Despite rosy rhetoric from the president tonight, Americans know their financial situation.



"Over the weekend, an ABC News-Washington Post poll showed more Americans are worse off financially since Biden took office compared to any other presidency since polling began. The same poll reflects nearly two-thirds of Americans believe President Biden has not accomplished much.



"President Biden's pursuit of a far-left agenda has fueled inflation, crippled our domestic energy sector, infringed upon freedoms Americans cherish, and created a power vacuum on the world stage most recently underscored by the Chinese spy balloon flying across Alaska and the entirety of continental America.



"However, the Republican-controlled House is speaking to the issues Americans are facing. In contrast to the president's agenda, the House is advancing legislation to fight inflation, unleash energy production and reduce gas prices, defend individual liberties, and project strength on the world stage again.



"Washington is divided on which path to pursue moving forward, but clearly, the American people do not agree with President Biden's claim that this is a successful presidency."

U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D) said:

"Under President Biden's leadership and with a Democratic majority in Congress, we've delivered results. From creating good-paying jobs to investing in domestic manufacturing, rebuilding our roads and bridges, lowering energy costs for families and prescription drug prices for seniors, taking historic action to tackle climate change, expanding benefits for toxic-exposed veterans and their survivors, and working to strengthen our national security, we've made real progress on issues important to Michiganders. As the president laid out, working together, we can build on these efforts - and I'll keep fighting for Michigan every step of the way."

Protect Our Care Chair Leslie Dach said:

"Over the past two years, President Biden has demonstrated what it means to be a health care president. Under President Biden's leadership, Democrats in Congress have delivered for the American people by expanding affordable coverage, lowering prescription drug prices, and strengthening access to health care. These achievements have made a world of difference for our nation's seniors, people of color, people with disabilities, rural communities, and countless others. Republicans, on the other hand, have pledged to make devastating cuts to Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security, and to repeal the ACA and the Inflation Reduction Act, which would rip away critical protections and raise costs for over 100 million Americans. It is imperative we stop the Republican war on health care and that we make access to affordable, quality health care a right for every American."

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D) said:

"Our nation has come such a long way these past two years under the steady leadership of President Biden and Vice President Harris.



"We emerged from the pandemic and together have built the strongest economy in generations. We're seeing record job growth, record low unemployment, and an American manufacturing renaissance, with 800,000 jobs created. These results are not by accident. We're investing in America again, and these investments are lifting up Michigan's families, businesses, and communities.



"I remain laser-focused on creating good, American jobs, strengthening our supply chains, and reducing costs for Michigan families. In last year's Inflation Reduction Act, we capped insulin at $35 for people on Medicare. Now President Biden is fighting to expand that cap to everyone. And I am thrilled that more people can now access life-changing behavioral health care thanks to the nationwide expansion of my transformative Certified Community Behavioral Health clinics initiative. My State of the Union guest, Community Mental Health Association of Michigan CEO Bob Sheehan, played a crucial role in this success alongside so many other advocates.



"Our nation has challenges, but our union is strong. Our union is resilient. And thanks to the leadership of President Biden and the American people, we're back on track to a bright future."

