Michigan police departments receive $1M total funding boost from DOJ grant

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Monday that police agencies across the state will receive additional funding to “boost public safety initiatives.”

Michigan State Police was awarded more than $182,000 through a grant to support de-escalation training through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Community Policing Development De-escalation Training Program, which Whitmer advocated for earlier this year.

Whitmer also announced 11 other agencies across the state will receive a total of $1,025,138.

“I applaud the Department of Justice for investing in Michigan’s public safety by awarding our State Police and 11 local agencies across the state over $1 million in grants,” Whitmer said. “Michigan’s brave troopers and law enforcement officers are at the forefront of the crucial work needed to reduce crime and keep out communities safe. Thanks to this grant, MSP is able to continue its efforts to strengthen de-escalation training to ensure police and community members alike can make it home safe at the end of each day.”

De-escalation training is meant to help ease tensions during police-civilian encounters so both law enforcement and community members can communicate effectively.

“At the core of de-escalation is communication,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of Michigan State Police. “Our troopers and the communities we serve benefit when we improve how we approach and treat each other. We’re grateful for the grant that will allow us to build upon the training we currently provide to our recruits and move it into the field by implementing a consistent program for all of our nearly 2,100 enforcement members.”

Communities receiving public safety grants include: