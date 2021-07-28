Michigan once again among top states in automotive manufacturing

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced that Michigan claimed six of the top ten spots on Business Facilities’ 2021 rankings report.

Once again, Michigan has achieved the #1 spot under the Automotive Manufacturing Strength category, the Michigan governor's office tells us.

“These Business Facilities rankings reaffirm what we already know: Michigan’s manufacturing workforce is who you turn to when you want to get the job done,” says Governor Whitmer. “We are building on our rich manufacturing heritage as we jumpstart our economy, create thousands of good-paying jobs, and position Michigan as a top state to start and grow a business.”

We’re told Michigan also ranks among the top five states for manufacturing output and manufacturing employment.

