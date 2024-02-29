Michigan national park among the least-visited parks in the U.S.

(WXYZ) — The National Parks Service released its list of the most-visited and least-visited national parks for 2023, while also breaking down how many people visited parks around the country.

According to the National Parks Service, 400 national parks reported a total of 325.5 million visitors last year, up 13% (13 million) from 2022. There were also 20 parks that broke visitation records in 2023.

The National Parks Service data shows that Isle Royale National Park was among the least-visited in the country. Of the national parks, Isle Royale came in No. 59 of 63 national parks with 28,965 visitors. That accounts for just .03% of the visitors to national parks this year.

The least-visited park is Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve in Alaska. It's the northern-most national park in the U.S. and had 11,045 visitors.

According to the NPS, Keweenaw National Historic Park did set a record number of visitors for 2023. The historical site in the Keweenaw Peninsula in Michigan's Upper Peninsula tells the story of copper on the peninsula and has a variety of historic structures and landscapes.

Below are the top 10 most-visited and the least-visited national parks in the United States for 2023.

Most-Visited



Great Smoky Mountains National Park - 13.297 million Grand Canyon National Park - 4.73 million Zion National Park - 4.62 million Yellowstone National Park - 4.5 million Rocky Mountain National Park - 4.11 million Yosemite National Park - 3.89 million Acadia National Park - 3.87 million Grand Teton National Park - 3.41 million Joshua Tree National Park - 3.27 million Olympic National Park - 2.94 million

Least-Visited

