Michigan national park among the least-visited parks in the U.S.

Isle Royale
National Park Service
An aerial view of the 2021 Horne Fire from the northeast side of Isle Royale.
Isle Royale
Posted at 1:35 PM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 13:35:48-05

(WXYZ) — The National Parks Service released its list of the most-visited and least-visited national parks for 2023, while also breaking down how many people visited parks around the country.

According to the National Parks Service, 400 national parks reported a total of 325.5 million visitors last year, up 13% (13 million) from 2022. There were also 20 parks that broke visitation records in 2023.

The National Parks Service data shows that Isle Royale National Park was among the least-visited in the country. Of the national parks, Isle Royale came in No. 59 of 63 national parks with 28,965 visitors. That accounts for just .03% of the visitors to national parks this year.

The least-visited park is Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve in Alaska. It's the northern-most national park in the U.S. and had 11,045 visitors.

According to the NPS, Keweenaw National Historic Park did set a record number of visitors for 2023. The historical site in the Keweenaw Peninsula in Michigan's Upper Peninsula tells the story of copper on the peninsula and has a variety of historic structures and landscapes.

Below are the top 10 most-visited and the least-visited national parks in the United States for 2023.

Most-Visited

  1. Great Smoky Mountains National Park - 13.297 million
  2. Grand Canyon National Park - 4.73 million
  3. Zion National Park - 4.62 million
  4. Yellowstone National Park - 4.5 million
  5. Rocky Mountain National Park - 4.11 million
  6. Yosemite National Park - 3.89 million
  7. Acadia National Park - 3.87 million
  8. Grand Teton National Park - 3.41 million
  9. Joshua Tree National Park - 3.27 million
  10. Olympic National Park - 2.94 million

Least-Visited

  1. Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve - 11,045
  2. National Park of American Samoa - 12,135
  3. Lake Clark National Park and Preserve - 16,728
  4. Kobuk Valley National Park - 17,616
  5. Isle Royale National Park - 28,965
  6. Katmai National Park and Preserve - 33,763
  7. North Cascades National Park - 40,351
  8. Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve - 78,305
  9. Dry Tortugas National Park - 84,285
  10. Great Basin National Park - 143,265
