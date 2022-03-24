Michigan municipalities and counties to receive over $42.2 million

MICHIGAN — More than $42.2 million will be distributed to 163 Michigan municipalities and counties as part of the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act.

The Michigan Department of Treasury made the announcement on March 24, 2022. The $42.2 million will be distributed to 62 cities, 15 villages, 33 townships, and 53 counties next week. Payments will come from the Marijuana Regulation Fund.

“The Michigan Department of Treasury will distribute these dollars as soon as practical to eligible local units of government,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “The doubling of this year’s payment amounts will have a larger impact on local government budgets.”

Officials report that more than 111 million was collected from the 10% adult-use marijuana excise tax in 2021 and that each municipality and county will receive more than $56,400 for each licensed retail store and microbusiness.

“It’s rewarding to see that the agency’s balanced regulatory approach is effectively protecting consumers while still allowing Michigan businesses to grow and thrive,” said MRA Executive Director Andrew Brisbo. “The funding provided directly to local governments – and the thousands of jobs created across the state – show that Michigan is leading the way in the cannabis industry.”

More information about adult-use marijuana tax can be found at Michigan.gov/RevenueSharing.