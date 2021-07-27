Michigan Medicine hospitals ranked best in the state, according to new report

(WXYZ) — Michigan Medicine has been ranked as the number one hospital in Michigan and the 11th best hospital in the country, according to a report from U.S. News.

To be nationally ranked in a specialty, the report says a hospital must excel in caring for the sickest, most medically complex patients. U.S. News ranked the hospitals specifically for their specialties, patient outcome and factoring in staffing.

Michigan Medicine is ranked number one in Michigan; it is nationally ranked in 13 adult specialties and 10 children's specialties. It was recognized for its unique patient programs, like the full-time service dogs available at the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children's Hospital.

Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak is ranked number two in Michigan. It is nationally ranked in eight adult specialties and is recognized as a teaching hospital with both a medical surgical ICU and cardiac ICU.

Tied for number three are the Beaumont Hospital locations in Grosse Pointe and Troy, respectively. The Grosse Pointe location is nationally ranked in five adult specialties while the Troy location is ranked in two specialties.

The hospital that got the top spot in the report is the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

U.S. News said the data used to compile the list is from before the COVID-19 pandemic. Moving forward, they plan on changing the ranking process based on what they've learned in the last year.