Michigan man charged with almost two dozen sex crimes sentenced

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. — A Michigan man charged with almost two dozen sex crimes has been sentenced.

43-year-old Francis Winegarden II from Livingston County pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal sexual conduct — one in the first degree, the other in the fourth degree — in December, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office.

We’re told Winegarden has been sentenced to 10–20 years behind bars.

“Securing this prison sentence is a testament to our team’s dedication to prioritizing survivors,” says Nessel. “We will continue to pursue justice for those who have long felt silenced and provide the resources necessary to support survivors in the healing process."

Nessel’s office says Winegarden is required to register as a sex offender and be monitored electronically for the rest of his life as part of the plea deal.

