Michigan man alleged to have sold fraudulent automobile insurance certificates

A Michigan man is alleged to have violated the Michigan Insurance Code by selling fraudulent automobile insurance certificates.

According to court documents, Brandon Anthony Martin sold the fraudulent certificates at least five times from June 2020-June 2022. He used social media and an email address to pose as an insurance producer for State Farm Insurance Company.

Martin has never been licensed to sell, solicit, or negotiate property and casualty insurance in Michigan.

Around February 2, 2022, the Department of Financial Services (DIFS) staff received information about the activity. The staff reviewed their records to confirm that Martin has never been licensed.

The information came from the Chief Investigator of the Alaska Division of Insurance, who connected DIFS with an Alaskan resident who reported the activities. The resident provided images of an Instagram account that featured a mimic logo of State Farm Insurance Company. A link to the account directed the resident to a telephone number. During their phone calls, Martin claimed that he was with State Farm.

The Alaskan resident also provided emails with Microsoft Word documents that appeared to be templates of certificates of insurance, which were edited to include Martin’s requested information. The resident also provided screenshots of four payments, totaling $580, that were made in exchange for the fraudulent certificates through PayPal.

A Cease and Desist with Statement of Findings and Notice of Opportunity for Hearing was issued by the Department of Insurance and Financial Services on July 11, 2022.

Martin’s possible penalty includes a civil fine up to $1,000 per violation, or $5,000 per violation if the Director of Insurance and Financial Services finds that Martin knew or reasonably knew that his conduct was in violation of the Michigan Insurance Code. The maximum civil fine is $50,000. Criminal penalties separate from the Director of Insurance of Financial Services’ administrative authority are also possible.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube