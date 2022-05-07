Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Michigan looks to fix the state's affordable housing problem

2022 housing market
Scripps National
2022 housing market
Posted at 3:49 PM, May 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-07 15:49:27-04

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Members of the Resilient Homes Michigan coalition are looking to attract workers back to the state and modernize rental properties for low-income families to live in homes with clean air and nontoxic materials by proposing $1.6 billion in state spending.

Around 320,000 renting households in Michigan have incomes at or below 30% of the median income for their area. The National Low Income Housing Coalition says that of those households, 71% spend more than half their income on rent, leaving little money remaining for other costs for life.

The coalition is asking the Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to approve the spending.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News