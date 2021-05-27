Watch
Michigan Legislature trying again on law allowing expungement of some drunk-driving convictions

Posted at 7:09 AM, May 27, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan House has passed another bill that would allow people to expunge first-time drunken driving convictions from their records after five years.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pocket vetoed similar legislation last year, and it's unknown if she would support the new version the House passed Wednesday.

It would allow people convicted of certain drunken driving offenses to apply for expungement five years after completing their sentences, including probation.

Convictions for offenses that resulted in serious bodily harm or the death of another person would not be eligible. The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.

