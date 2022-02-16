Michigan Legislature passes bipartisan bill to lower prescription drug costs

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s Legislature has passed a bipartisan bill that endeavors to lower prescription drug costs in the state.

We’re told the bill would reduce prices in tandem with recommendations outlined by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Prescription Drug Task Force.

“This bipartisan legislation will help us lower the cost of prescription drugs for Michigan families,” says Governor Whitmer. “We must continue working together to improve transparency in health care, hold accountable people and corporations profiting from skyrocketing prices, and make life-saving, essential medication like insulin affordable for every Michigander who needs it.”

The bill would require transparency reports to be filed so that state residents know the costs and profits of the drugs prescribed to them, according to the governor's office.

“I look forward to signing this legislation, and I am grateful to my Prescription Drug Task Force for all the work they did to provide a solid set of recommendations,” Whitmer adds. “Together, we can keep lowering costs for families as we grow our economy, create good-paying jobs, and put Michiganders first.”

Read the governor’s full report of the Prescription Drug Task Force here.

