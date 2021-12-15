Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Michigan Legislature approves $841M in COVID, other aid

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps
Lansing, Mich.
Michigan Legislature
Posted at 8:52 AM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 08:52:52-05

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers have approved an additional $841 million in spending, primarily on pandemic relief, including for coronavirus testing at schools and emergency assistance to help low-income renters.

The supplemental funding was passed by the Legislature late Tuesday and will be signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

It includes nondiscretionary aid that Congress enacted nine months and a year ago: $150 million for schools to screen and test for the virus; $168 million in relief for airports; and $140 million in emergency rental aid.

The bill has $36 million in state funding to address the water crisis in Benton Harbor.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time