Michigan Legislature approves $841M in COVID, other aid

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers have approved an additional $841 million in spending, primarily on pandemic relief, including for coronavirus testing at schools and emergency assistance to help low-income renters.

The supplemental funding was passed by the Legislature late Tuesday and will be signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

It includes nondiscretionary aid that Congress enacted nine months and a year ago: $150 million for schools to screen and test for the virus; $168 million in relief for airports; and $140 million in emergency rental aid.

The bill has $36 million in state funding to address the water crisis in Benton Harbor.