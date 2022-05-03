Michigan Legacy Art Park announces 2022 Summer Sounds Concert Series lineup

Michigan Legacy Park has announced that the outdoor Summer Sounds Concert Series will be returning for 2022. The park also released a schedule of who will perform in the series.

This will be the first time the concert returns in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All shows will begin at 7 p.m. Guests will be welcomed to bring picnics, camp chairs, and blankets. Art Park camp chairs will also be available for guests to rent or purchase.

“We are thrilled to welcome back the musicians, the attendees, and the sponsors to this wonderful outdoor setting to enjoy Friday nights once again at the Ark Park,” said Angie Quinn, Michigan Legacy Art Park executive director. “As a nationally recognized Art Park, we celebrate the arts in all forms – from our sculptures to our poetry stones to our musical summer concerts. Join us!”

This season’s schedule can be read below:



Friday, July 1: Cary Morin

Friday, July 8: The Timebombs

Friday, July 15: Erin Zindle & The Ragbirds

Friday, July 22: The Bootstrap Boys

Friday, July 29: Yid Vicious

Friday, August 12: Hatchwing Rider

Tickets are available to purchase at the Art Park website.

