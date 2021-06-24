Watch
Michigan lawmakers announce bills after opioid deaths spike

Posted at 8:56 AM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 08:56:26-04

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Initial state data shows a 20% increase in opioid overdose deaths in the first half of 2020 from the previous year.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers announced a package of bills Wednesday during a media conference to mandate supportive practices in hospitals and increase access to life-saving medications.

A key aspect of the bills is to increase access to Naloxone, a drug used to reverse opioid overdoses, which supporters of the bills, including the state's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said can stop preventable loss of life.

