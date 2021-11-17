Michigan hosts town hall regarding children’s COVID-19 vaccine

MICHIGAN — The State of Michigan is hosting a series of virtual town halls to answer questions alongside pediatricians and family physicians about the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

The virtual event will be streamed for the public at 12 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2021, on Facebook Live and will feature: Dr. Joseph Fakhoury, MD, FAAP, Pediatric Hospitalist, Bronson Pediatric Medicine Hospital Specialists; Chair, Immunization Task Force, Michigan Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Dr. Elizabeth Lloyd, MD, Pediatric Infectious Diseases Physician, University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, Veronica McNally, President, Franny Strong Foundation; Founder, I Vaccinate campaign, Dr. Lynn C. Smitherman, MD, FAAP, Pediatrician, Wayne Pediatrics and DMC Children’s Hospital of Michigan with moderation from Dr. Alexis Travis, State Health Officer with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.