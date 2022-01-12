Michigan health department seeks racial equity consultant to combat opioid crisis

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s Opioids Task Force is seeking a racial equity consultant that will lead a Racial Equity Workgroup’s development to address racial disparities in overdose deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the COVID-19 pandemic worsened the opioid crisis and led to more overdoses among African Americans and Hispanic individuals.

The increase in overdose deaths has prompted the pending creation of a Racial Equity Workgroup to counter racial disparities using evidence-based strategies, the state health department tells us. They say the racial equity consultant will facilitate a strategic plan that will reduce disparities in Michigan.

“The Michigan Opioids Task Force was created to quickly respond to growing disparities in our state,” says Director Elizabeth Hertel. “These deaths are tragic, and we want to encourage anyone struggling with substance abuse to seek help. I am proud that our organization is taking swift action to prevent overdose deaths – especially in minority groups who are experiencing higher death rates.”

Applicants are required to have acted as a racial equity consultant or advocate for at least two years, MDHHS explains.

Those interested are asked to submit proposals before 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7. Click here for more information.

Click here for resources in combating the opioid crisis.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube