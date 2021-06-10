Michigan governor signs bills to help veterans, families

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation that makes it easier for veterans and their families who are licensed professionals to continue their careers when they move to the state.

Veterans, active-duty service members and their dependents with valid out-of-state professional licenses can get their licenses in Michigan under the new laws signed Wednesday and the fees for application will be waived.

Zeneta Adams is the director of the Michigan Veterans Affairs.

She says the families of the 550,000 veterans in Michigan face enough struggles seeking employment after service without having to figure out how to get re-licensed when they have a valid out-of-state license.