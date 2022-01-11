Michigan drivers advised to watch out for refund scams

LANSING, Mich. — The state of Michigan is warning residents of potential scammers who might attempt to take advantage of refunds that will be awarded to Michigan motorists.

The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) previously announced that drivers in the state will receive $400 per insured vehicle under certain conditions.

“Whenever there is a widespread distribution of funds to consumers, inevitably there will be bad actors who attempt to take advantage of the situation in order to steal personal information or money from consumers,” says Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Anita Fox. “Never give out personal information to a caller claiming to be from your insurance company.”

Fox adds the refund money will be distributed directly from your insurance company.

Refunds are expected to be issued no later than 60 days after the money is transferred to insurance companies, which the state says is May 9, 2022.

DIFS advises residents to get in touch with their auto insurance companies if someone contacts them claiming to be with the MCCA, an auto insurer or someone else.

Those with questions are asked to reach DIFS by calling 833-275-3437 or emailing autoinsurance@michigan.gov.

