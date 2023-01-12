Michigan DNR to hold first Free Snowmobiling Weekend Feb. 11–12

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is holding its first free snowmobiling weekend next month.

Snowmobilers will be permitted to ride without a permit, registration or license Feb. 11–12, according to the DNR.

"Free Snowmobiling Weekend is a great opportunity for those that haven’t dusted off their snowmobiles to jump on the trails," says Parks and Recreation Division Chief Ron Olson. “It’s also a great time for out-of-state visitors to come explore thousands of miles of trails found in the Upper and Lower peninsulas.”

We’re told free snowmobiling weekend was made possible by a series of bills that passed the state Legislature.

Snowmobilers are still required to obey all rules and regulations. Visit the state of Michigan’s website for more information.

Check the state’s trail reports for riding conditions before you go.

