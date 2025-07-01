Michigan DNR begins wild turkey brood survey; here's how you can report sightings

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking people to keep track of wild turkeys this summer for the annual wild turkey brood survey.

Starting July 1 and going through Aug. 31, the DNR will run the survey – which is a community effort for people to report sightings of wild turkeys and turkey broods, which are hens with their young.

Anyone in Michigan can report the wild turkey sightings by using the online turkey brood survey form. It asks seven questions about what observers saw, as well as date and location.

After the survey period, the DNR will compile all public submissions and calculate measures like the average brood size and more.

According to the DNR, the midsummer period is when turkey broods are most visible. They nest in late spring, and by July, hens are out and about with newly-hatched poults following along.

“You might spot turkeys while hiking, driving, or even in your yard – whenever it happens, just remember the details and take a moment to report it online,” said Caitlin Ott-Conn, a laboratory scientist with the DNR Wildlife Division.

Since the turkey brood survey began in 2023, the DNR said Michiganders have submitted more than 11,500 reports, tallying over 25,000 hens, 65,000 poults and 11,000 males.

Turkeys were near extinction in the early 20th century, according to the DNR, but numbers have rebounded and they are found in every county across the state.

“This bird’s comeback is something to celebrate, and now we need the public’s help to keep tabs on our turkeys going forward,” said Adam Bump, the DNR’s upland game bird specialist.

The numbers each year also show trends that can help inform wildlife management decisions.

"Michigan is a big state, and our team can’t be everywhere. Reports from residents all over help fill in gaps we’d never capture otherwise. It’s a true community science effort, and we’re grateful for each and every person who takes the time to send in a turkey sighting," Ott-Conn said.