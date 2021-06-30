Watch
Michigan court opens door a bit to more slip-and-fall cases

Posted at 2:42 PM, Jun 30, 2021
DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court is chipping away at a longstanding legal doctrine that makes it tough to win slip-and-fall lawsuits in the state.

Donna Livings needed three surgeries after falling in an icy lot as she tried to get to work at a suburban Detroit restaurant in 2014.

It can be difficult to win slip-and-fall lawsuits under Michigan law unless someone can show a hazard had “special aspects.”

But the Supreme Court now says there can be an exception for people who encounter a hazard while trying to get into a workplace.

Employees at Dimitre’s in Eastpointe were told to park in a rear lot and only use the back door.

