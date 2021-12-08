Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Michigan considers new incentives to land battery plants

items.[0].image.alt
File photo
cars.jpeg
Posted at 2:32 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 14:32:51-05

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan would create new economic development funds to help the state land major business expansions, including possible electric vehicle battery plants, under fast-tracked bills that have received initial approval.

Lawmakers are not saying how much money they may put into the accounts to offer manufacturers and other companies.

While proponents did not specify pending deals for which Michigan is vying, several told the House Government Operations Committee on Wednesday that the state must stay competitive in the auto industry.

They pointed to Ford and Toyota’s recently announced plans to build battery factories in southern states.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time