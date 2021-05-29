Watch
Michigan car crash victims could lose care under new rules

Posted at 9:44 AM, May 29, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Some Michigan businesses providing rehabilitation services are alerting families that come July 1 they will no longer provide certain services due to a 45% cut in reimbursement from insurance companies.

The actions come after the passage of laws in 2019 to lower insurance rates and encourage more providers to cover Michigan drivers.

Now victims of car crashes and their families worry they will lose life-changing services as businesses make decisions to close or lessen their levels of care.

In Ingham County, Origami Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center's CEO Tammy Hannah says it is limiting its admission requirements to those with less catastrophic injuries in order to avoid closing its doors.

