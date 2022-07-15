Michigan AG reinstates online power outage form

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reintroducing an online feedback form that allows Michiganders to send feedback on power outages.

Nessel launched a similar form last year to gather data on power outages and the impacts they’ve had on residents.

Specifically, the form asks filers to report how long they went without power and what the restoration process entailed, Nessel’s office says.

“Consumer feedback is invaluable as we continue to advocate for consumers before the Commission,” says Nessel. “Summertime in Michigan should not correlate with expected and prolonged outages. Residents deserve reliable service and speedy restoration when outages occur."

The form can be accessed here.

READ MORE: Nessel, Consumers Energy reach settlement limiting rate increase for natural gas

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube