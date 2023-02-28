MI Treasury announces $59.5M in revenue distribution from 2022 marijuana sales

LANSING, Mich. — More than 200 city and county governments are reaping the benefits of adult-use marijuana sales in Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Treasury says more than $1.8 billion in marijuana was sold during the 2022 fiscal year.

We’re told $59.5 million will be reallocated to 224 municipalities with each receiving nearly $52,000 for every licensed business operating in that time.

"Municipalities and counties will begin seeing these payments appear in their banking accounts," says State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks. "Through a partnership, the dollars received from the adult-use marijuana taxes and fees are distributed to our participating communities."

Here’s a look at how the revenue will be divided up between West Michigan cities:

Grand Rapids: $881,300

Kalamazoo: $881,300

Muskegon: $622,094

Battle Creek: $518,412

Grand Haven: $51,841

Here’s a look at how the revenue will be divided up between West Michigan counties:

Kent County: $1,555,236

Kalamazoo County: $1,555,236

Calhoun County: $1,347,871

Muskegon County: $1,140,506

Ottawa County: $155,523

The state tells us $69.4 million will be distributed to the School Aid Fund, adding the same amount will go toward the Michigan Transportation Fund.

Check out the full breakdown of adult-use marijuana payments below.

FY 2022 Adult Use Marijuana Payments 2-23-23 by WXMI on Scribd

