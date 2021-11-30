Meijer to donate $3M to 500 Midwest organizations for Giving Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WXYZ) — Meijer team members in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Wisconsin formed a committee at each of their stores and distribution facilities to nominate one or two local nonprofits the company could give back to.

This is the first-ever donation that engaged its store and distribution facility team members to identify and select the nonprofits because of their local ties.

Each store and distribution facility could award one local nonprofit $10,000 or two nonprofits $5,000. The funds will be distributed following Giving Tuesday.

In Muskegon, Michigan, they chose to donate $5,000 to Kids’ Food Basket and Every Women’s Place.

“It was really all about the team members in making the decision on where we wanted the money to go. The team loved that Meijer is making a difference in the local community and that they had the opportunity to help in the decision process of where it was going,” Store Director Tom Agrillo said. “They enjoyed the meal and being included in the overall process.”