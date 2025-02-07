Meet Up & Eat Up to continue in summer 2025

MICHIGAN — Meet Up and Eat Up continues, says the Michigan Department of Education.

The free summer food service program reached 4 million households in 2024. It aims to continue the work to feed area kids up to age 18 this summer, too.

Districts eligible have a 50% or higher population of students qualifying for free or reduced-price school meals.

“There is a vital need to reach out to the state’s most vulnerable young people to provide nutritious food,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael F. Rice. “MDE remains committed to leveraging every available option to feed more children during the summer.”

It's just one such program on the books for families in need. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Sun Meals to Go program (in Michigan known as the Rural Non-Congregate program) allows families to pick up more than one day's-worth of meals at a time, once a week.

Both programs served a combined 7 million meals in 2024.

If you're interested in helping out, reach out to the Michigan Department of Education by email mde-sfsp@michigan.gov or call 517-241-5374.

For eligibility and to apply to the program, go to the Summer Food Service Program website.

